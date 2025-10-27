Why Mr. Beast Shot Vaccines At Giraffes With A Sniper From Helicopter? Know The Reason Behind This Step

A recent viral video showing YouTuber Mr. Beast involved in “shooting” a giraffe from a helicopter has stirred confusion and controversy online. While some viewers expressed outrage over the footage, it seems that the clip actually depicts a standard wildlife vaccination method- not an act of harm.

What the viral video shows

The video, posted by Mr. Beast on X (formerly Twitter) shows him shooting giraffes from a helicopter. At first, the video might look violent until you read the caption that says, "How we delivered life saving medicine to 70 giraffes in the wild, was weirdly fun lol." The video highlights a veterinary conservation effort aimed at protecting giraffes from deadly diseases such as anthrax and botulism- not a stunt or act of cruelty.

How Giraffes are vaccinated in the wild

Wildlife veterinarians rely on a method called remote darting to administer vaccines or medications to animals that can’t be easily handled.

-Method: Professionals use a dart gun or blowpipe to deliver a small injection from a safe distance, often from a helicopter or vehicle.

-Dart placement: Shots are carefully aimed at muscular areas, typically the shoulder or rump, ensuring minimal pain and a quick injection.

-Dart design: The darts are “drop-out” types, meaning they automatically release the medicine and then fall off the animal’s skin, avoiding injury.

This method allows veterinarians to immunise wild giraffes without capturing or sedating them for long periods- significantly reducing stress and risk.

Why Giraffes need vaccinations

Vaccinating giraffes serves several key conservation and health purposes:

-Disease prevention- Giraffes are vulnerable to soil-borne bacterial infections, including clostridial diseases and anthrax, which can wipe out entire herds.

-Routine health care- Captive giraffes often receive vaccines similar to domestic animals, such as those against rabies and distemper, as part of preventive health programs.

The video also caused backlash

When clips from the giraffe vaccination surfaced online, many viewers mistook the darting process for a violent act. Some accused MrBeast of exploiting wild animals for entertainment. However, wildlife experts and veterinarians quickly clarified that what appeared alarming was actually a recognised and humane wildlife management practice.

Despite these explanations, certain animal rights advocates continue to criticise the trend of influencers featuring wild animals in social media content, arguing it may promote unethical or sensationalised portrayals of conservation work.