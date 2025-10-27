Mukhtar Qureshi Creates A Biryani World At Waarsa

Mukhtar Qureshi is a living legacy of the Qureshi Awadhi cuisine. This helped him create Waarsa, the Awadhi restaurant at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai. However, to his credit, Chef Mukhtar has always wanted to breakout to create his own identity. And that helped him create ‘Biryani Tales’ – an exclusive biryani menu for the month of October.

This menu has seven exquisite creations from across the country, meticulously curated by Chef Mukhtar after travelling length and breadth of India. He has creatively matched side dishes from one area with a dish from another to make the combos more delectable.

“I wanted to bring the delicacies of all regions to Waarsa. Our country has so much to offer,” shares Chef Mukhtar Qureshi. “I have tried to give little of each regions’ legacy this time.”

Let’s start the pilgrimage (for a foodie, this is a pilgrimage) from Varanasi. Varanasi Ki Tehri from - Gobindo Bhog rice with peas, potato and soya chunks. Served with pineapple kachumber that’s khatta-meetha with a mustardy zing. The rice itself has a flavour that’s enhanced by the subtle spices used. They also give me some Mirchi ka Salan with it that has lovely textures but the teekha of mirch doesn’t come through. I am told that the Mumbai palate can’t handle that kind of pungency.

Sahil Shinde

Followed by the Islampur Chaap Biryani from West Bengal – well marinated mutton chops and sweet potato add flavour to this biryani served with burnt garlic dahi raita. Fall off the bone meat that delights you.

For spice lovers Kilakarai Achari Biryani from Tamil Nadu is the answer. They use the local Dindigul rice true bring out the true flavours. Achari spices, paneer and pickled aubergine make this biryani delectable. It’s almost like eating a rice pickle.

Kashmir is represented by Uddhampur Ki Gudi Mushroom Biryani. A biryani from the kitchens of the Kashmiri-Pandits this delicacy boasts of mushrooms procured straight from Uddhampur. “I was not happy with the ones I got here,” reveals Chef Mukhtar. Guchi – as the mushrooms are known in Kashmir – are cooked with rice, golden daliya and khada masala with dry fruits. Extremely flavourful with subtle flavours.

Kamadia Ka Samundari Khazana Biryani, is straight form the shores of Gujarat. Aged basmati rice layered with prawns, squid and fish, remind you of Okha and Porbandar.

The menu has a brief history of each briyani. But trust me, if you are lucky, please call Mukhtar to the table, and tell him to narrate it. He is the BEST. His passion is translated into the biryanis and he describes his journey, sorry pilgrimage, with equal zeal.

Go, grab the chance. The fest is on till October 31st