Heartwarming Video! CRPF Jawan Shows Cartoon To Tribal Kids Deep In Chhattisgarh Jungles; Netizens React | X @TacticalKafir

A heartwarming video from Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected region is winning hearts across social media, showing a CRPF Cobra commando sharing a moment of pure joy with tribal children by playing a cartoon video on his mobile phone, something they were reportedly watching for the very first time.

The viral clip, shared by an X user, captures the adorable reactions of the children as they curiously huddle around the jawan’s phone, their faces lighting up with smiles and wonder. The Cobra commando, part of India’s elite anti-Naxal force, is seen sitting with the kids amid the dense forest, patiently showing them the animated videos, a brief yet beautiful break from the grim realities of their surroundings.

WATCH VIDEO:

Just saw a video of a CRPF cobra jawan showing cartoon on his phone to tribal kids for the first time deep in the jungles of Chhatisgarh !! ❤



Made me sad how these kids have missed the very essence of childhood and education due to Naxals, hope we can do everything for them now pic.twitter.com/i2UtarpJkP — KiloMike2🇮🇳 (@TacticalKafir) October 25, 2025

The user added, "Made me sad how these kids have missed the very essence of childhood and education due to Naxals. Hope we can do everything for them now.” The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and emotional responses from netizens who praised the jawan’s kindness and compassion.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "If you think the other way, it’s good they don’t have mobile phones. Or they will be wasted like urban kids. Yes of course they should have basic amenities but then they live remote, off the grid."

Another user commented, "issing watching cartoons is not missing essence of childhood. They’re enjoying their childhood in real manner. We so called advanced ppl lack real connection with things around us. Only thing they may lack are basic healthcare and education facilities."

While the CRPF has yet to officially comment on the viral video, it has reignited conversations about improving access to education and welfare for children living in insurgency-hit regions.