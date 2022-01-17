Watch video: Pat Cummins' 'beautiful gesture' towards Usman Khawaja at Ashes Trophy Celebration

The social media is all buzzing with this beautiful bond and friendly gesture of Pat Cummins towards Usman Khawaja. It isn't of how well they played or hit in the air, much more!

Cummins won the hearts of fans for the subtle care for batter Usman Khawaja during the trophy celebration. Having being handed the trophy, the Aussie players were all set to open champagne bottles and spray it in celebration. Realizing that Khawaja had to stand away because of the alcohol, he soon asked his team to put it away and call Khawaja back to complete the team click.

Check the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:05 PM IST