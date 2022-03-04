'Kacha Badam' dance moves hit animated cartoon version, video goes viral on ShareChat

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance reels.

Forget people trying to hook to the steps of the remixed 'Kacha Badam' beat, the video of an animated cartoon recreating dance moves is going viral.

In the now trending video, shared on ShareChat by @rabneet9, we can see a cute little bald-headed boy shaking his body to the popular song. Even if you watch the video on mute, the steps sync so well for you to guess the song. Since shared two days back, the video has hit over 666 K views, 11 K likes and multiple shares.



Watch the video, right here:

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang 'Badam Badam' jingle to sell his product across villages, and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator. He was also felicitated by the West Bengal Police and made to perform in a 5 star restaurant at Kolkata.

Recently, the singer had been admitted to the hospital for crashing his car while trying to learn it. However, he was discharged ina few days time, on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:22 PM IST