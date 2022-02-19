Watch video: Street dogs dance to Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam' song

The song 'Kacha Badam' has undoubtedly become one of the most viral songs on social media. From celebrities to commoners, most ardent users have twisted their body grooving to this song. However, this video shared on Twitter is a bit different, but sync to the Kacha Badam trend.

In a recent video on social media, we could see two stray dogs performing similar steps to that of the popular Bengali peanut jingle 'Kacha Badam'. Though the clip is edited with the Bhuban Da's music in the background, the performance of the dogs on street is much in sync to the humanized choreographed version.

To the unversed, Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal who sang ' Badam Badam' jingle and went viral for his creation. His song was remixed and popularized by Godhulibela Music, which recently offered 3 Lakh rupees to the creator.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:53 PM IST