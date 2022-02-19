Watch video: 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar performs in rockstar avatar at Kolkata's pub

The peanut seller from West Bengal who sang ' Badam Badam' jingle is not just making his good days with remuneration, but also opportunities to stage performances. This song 'Kacha Badam' has undoubtedly become one of the most viral songs on social media.

Bhuban Badyakar, the originator of this trending song was spot at a 5-star hotel in Kolkata on Friday, setting fire on stage with his singing abilities.

Unlike his usual dressing of a dhoti and shirt, we can see him performing in rockstar avatar at the Kolkata's Someplace Else pub in Park Street.

In December last year, he had complained at the local Police station about him not getting any remuneration for his original creation which went viral with several remix versions and stylizations.

However, in the recent past, Bhuban Da was praised and appreciated for his talent by the West Bengal Police. Earlier this month, Godhulibela Music, the brand that first remixed his original beat, has offered him 3 Lakh for the song went viral.

