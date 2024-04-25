'MS Dhoni' Is Left Stranded In Ranchi And He Needs ₹600 To Get Back Home

Screengrab of the conversation | X

What if MS Dhoni were to message you personally in an emergency? Would you not help the Chennai Super Kings' 'Thala'. Perhaps not, because Dhoni does not know you, and definitely did not message you for any petty cash.

Online scams are more than rampant in this day and age, it takes myriad forms and shapes to bottle you into giving away your resources.

Impersonating another person to steal your money is a common practice deployed by charlatans of the virtual world. A screengrab of one such conversation surfaced online. In the screengrab, a scammer impersonating to be MS Dhoni sends an unsolicited message to the individual.

In the message, which appears to be have done on Instagram, the scammer assures his potential victim, that he is Dhoni messaging him from a private account. The scammer said, "Hi I'm MS Dhoni, I'm messaging you from a private account. I am in Ranchi outskirts and I have forgotten wallet."

Here, 'MS Dhoni' asks the person on the other end for money, by saying, "Can you PhonePe me 600₹ so I can return home by bus, will send back once I get home".

The scammer used the handle mahi77i2, with the Indian tri-colour as the display image. This is similar to the official account of the veteran cricketer, who uses the Instagram handle mahi7781, with a tri-colour for display image.

If this was not 'convincing enough', the scammer also shares a 'selfie' to prove that it is Dhoni himself. The image shared is of the former CSK skipper in the 'outskirts' of a town, matching the message shared.

The person concludes the message, with the Chennai Super Kings slogan/cry of 'Whistle Poddu'.