Can You Do It? Hyderabad Man Types Z-A In Less Than Three Seconds, Wins World Record

Hyderabad: How long would you take to time the 26 alphabets on a computer screen? A man from Hyderabad named SK Ashraf coined his name at the Guinness Book of World Records for typing down the letters in a blink. While you might think it's easy to crack, let us tell you the catch. He typed the letter in descending order which started from Z and ended with the first letter of the English language, A. All he took at his super speed was 2.88 seconds.

The prestigious record took to Instagram to give a shout out to the Indian man for setting the "Fastest time to type the alphabet backwards" to 2.88 seconds. In their post, they featured Ashraf typing down the letter quickly on his desktop. Before one could complete a breath, he took off his hands from the keyboard to celebrate his speedy win.

He used no different keyboard to ease his task. The video captured him using the common QWERTY keyboard to set the world record which he achieved in less than three seconds.

As the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens reacted. They praised the record winner for his stunning performance. People congratulated and praised his unconventional work and said, "This is a record." Being shared on May 2, the video has already attracted more than 39,000 likes on the platform.