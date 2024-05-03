It's Viral! AI-Generated Video Of Cat Dancing In A Saree Hits 16 Million Views

Pet parents often love dressing their furry friends with their clothes, be it a dupatta or a crop top. In case you have a pet cat at your home, this video is just for you as it will leave you impressed. How about styling your cat with an adorable saree? A video has used artificial intelligence to add wings to your imagination and portray a cat not only wearing a traditional saree but also dancing gracefully with the adornment.

Take a look at the video below

It was posted online by AI video creators named Adhi and Chitru. The AI tool used by the creator seemed to do a great job in making the cat groove impressively, however, it lacked facial expressions. As the music started and the video went on, it was seen shaking its body to amuse viewers.

The cat was seen asking to one of the classic beats from the Bollywood industry. The clip was tuned to show the cute animal throwing a few steps on the song 'Taal Se Taal' from the 1999 movie 'Taal.'

AI video of cat's dance goes viral

The video of the cat dancing in a beautiful saree and an ethnic look is winning the hearts on the internet. Netizens are super thrilled with the video that has rocked 16 million views already, since being shared online this April.

More than three lakh Instagram users hit the like button on the dance reel, while some of them even took to the comments section to praise the AI-generated video and the enjoyable dance. "Awwwwww," said netizens as they fell in love with the cute cat's dance moves. Heart emojis flooded the comments section.