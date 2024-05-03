Man Pays Only ₹1,167 For 18-Carot Rose Gold Earrings Worth More Than ₹11 Lakh, Thanks To The Glitch On Website

A Mexican man happened to be super lucky to closely get a 99 per cent discount on his luxury purchase. Identified as Rogelio Villarreal, the person managed to bring home a pair of expensive Cartier earrings for about a thousand rupees. Can you even believe it? While it sounds next to impossible to strike an affordable deal with a highly expensive brand, he managed to crack it due to an error on the company website.

Rogelio Villarreal clicks pics with his Cartier earrings

Before we reveal to you what went wrong and how he purchased a 18-carot rose gold ornament for only ₹1,167 (USD 14), you must know that case involved the posh brand, Cartier, worn by several celebrities including Meghan Markle, a member of the British royal family and former actress. Also, Queen Camilla has been spotted with a stunning Cartier necklace a several times.

As per the official website, the lowest pricing of their product lists a single earring piece for USD 590 which nearly runs to ₹50,000. Gradually, the rate increases and extends beyond 2.5 lakh USD (Approx. two crore rupees).

How did he manage buying it so cheap?

Amid the high pricing, Rogelio got a pair of Cartier earrings actually worth ₹11,67,730 (USD 14,000) for an unbelievable rate which was just ₹1,167 (USD 14). The man took to social media to flaunt his purchase. He shared mirror selfies wearing the adorable gold earrings.

Se viene el unboxing pic.twitter.com/5zrd6PPR2e — dre pute (@LordeDandy) April 27, 2024

Thanks to an error on the Cartier's website for enabling him pick an expensive product for a very cheap price. According to reports, Cartier had miscalculated the pesos to dollars conversion, listing the expensive earrings as 237 Mexican pesos instead of 237,000 Mexican pesos.