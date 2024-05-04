 Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bikini-Clad Woman Mocking Modi & Nitish In Vulgar Dance VIDEO Sparks Outrage; BJP Demands NCW Action
Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Bikini-Clad Woman Mocking Modi & Nitish In Vulgar Dance VIDEO Sparks Outrage | Twitter

Bihar: A vulgar video has surfaced on the internet amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The shameful video shows a woman performing a vulgar dance to a Bihari song. The lyrics of the song are also vulgar, and the woman is seen wearing a bikini with PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's face printed on it.

As the lyrics suggest, a man is seen squeezing the woman's breast while dancing to the vulgar song in the viral video. The person involved in the vulgar act with the woman is waving a scarf in his hand with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) printed on it.

Song Promotes RJD & Lalu Yadav

The man is also seen wearing a kurta with Lalu Prasad Yadav's picture printed on it, and the song also supports RJD and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, with a semi-naked woman dancing and disrespecting the Prime Minister of the country.

Politics Stoops To New Low

The video has shown that the level of politics in Bihar has stooped to a new low, with such vulgar songs being created to attack the opposition parties. Social media influencer and content creator Manish Kasyap, who recently joined BJP, took to his official X account and slammed INDIA Bloc and journalists like Dhruv Rathi, Ravish Kumar, and others over the video. He also demanded the Women's Commission to take action against those involved in these acts.

VIDEO Insults Women

He said, "Insulting Indian women is the first priority in the manifesto of opposition parties. Why are people like Rabri Devi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, Mayawati, Sonia Gandhi silent on this? On one hand, Modi ji talks about women empowerment, and on the other hand, the women of India are insulted by the opposition parties and their workers. India will not tolerate the insult of women."

article-image

Slams Opposition & Demands Action

He further said, "Will Neha Singh Rathore, who sheds crocodile tears by playing the victim card on every small thing, sing a song on this? What will Neha Singh Rathore tell the people of the country about this video? Will journalists like Dhruv Rathi, Ravish Kumar, Ajit Anjum, who always criticize the country and its people as well as the government, say anything about this? The Women's Commission should take action against such people so that no one insults the women of the country in this manner.

