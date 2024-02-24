VIDEO: Woman Performs Vulgar Dance Steps By Getting Dangerously Close To Moving Trains For Instagram Reels At Malad Station In Mumbai | Twitter

Mumbai: The level of obsession for making Instagram reels has gone to an alarming extent, people perform dangerous stunts for garnering few views and likes for their videos. The creators do not even hesitate to put their lives in danger for making videos and posting it on social media for few thousand likes and get famous. Many incidents have come to light in which people have lost their lives while making Instagram reels by performing dangerous stunts.

Many such incidents have occurred near the railway tracks and railway stations in the country. Another social media creator is gaining many likes and views on Instagram by making videos on railway station and near the railway tracks in Mumbai.

The creator is seen putting her life in danger for few likes and views on social media. The woman is seen in the video risking her life by dancing with a man who is seen inside a moving local train at Malad Railway Station.

Dancing at Malad Railway Station

The woman is holding the hand of the commuter and dancing at the railway station. The woman is dangerously close to the moving train and performing dance steps with the woman. The woman could have fallen in between the platform and the speeding train while making video for the Instagram reel. In another such video, the woman is seen standing very close to a passing train near the railway track.

Vulgar dance steps

The woman is also performing vulgar dance steps on a Bhojpuri song and making video. She was also seen making obscene actions towards the commuters in the moving train. She has uploaded the video on her Instagram account.

Stunts can be fatal

This could be fatal for any one attempting to make videos for getting some attention on the internet. The fever of getting viral on social media has prompted many people to foolishly risk their lives and garner views and likes on their videos.