Man's Desi Jugaad To Beat The Heat This Summer Is Going Viral; Watch Viral Video

Is summer heat making you wanting to be indoors all the time with fans and AC on? Yes, that's currently the mood across India which is witnessing an increase in temperatures this hot season. While taking an afternoon nap is super relaxing on a sunny day, here's a desi jugaad to ditch expensive air conditioners and still enjoy a cool and comforted space.

If you are interested to know what's the hack to cool your room without spending on an AC let us tell you that it involves just a fully functional fridge that doesn't bother you beeping when kept open. In a video that's going viral, a man was seen enjoying a nap after setting up his desi jugaad on. It showed him placing an open air cooler in front of a refrigerator. The arrangement let the cool air from the refrigerator pass through the grills of the air cooler, spreading cool and cosy air in the premises.

Watch video

The video was posted by an username Krishnamurthy3280 who called it a "summer" post. It opened by showing a person calmingly sleeping on a bed which was placed in front of the deviced summer hack. Being shared on Instagram only four days ago (as of May 3), the video has went viral and already attracted more than five million views.

Netizens react to viral video

Netizens are reacting to the video that has landed on their social media feed.

While some wondered about the electricity bill that could soar due to keeping the fridge open for a long while, others expressed about being impressed with the jugaad. "Super idea," they said while praising the man's plan to chill and beat the heat this summer. Finding the idea quirky, people even shared laughter emojis.