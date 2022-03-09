Watch video: 'Pawri ho rai hai' fame Dananeer Mobeen sings Adele's 'Easy on Me'

Remember the 'Pawri ho rai hai' trend that spread all over the social media in early 2021? The person who began it was Pakistan based Dananeer Mobeen, who last month celebrated the one year anniversary of having gone viral.

In her recent Instagram video, Dananeer can be spotted singing Adele's 'Easy on Me'. The caption of the post suggested that the song was tried after her recovery from COVID-19, and which was one of the long awaited beat to cover. "Veryyyy late but I had to cover this. Also, my voice has gotten so bad post COVID 😩😫 but I had to start somewhere so please be nice. Easy on me- Adele," read the post caption.

In the video, the Pakistani female can be seen lending her melodious voice to the popular English song. The 'Pawri ho rai hai' girl begins tuning into Adele's music with the lyrics, "I know there is hope" ...and soulfully continues to sing for a minute long.

Since posted a day ago, the video has gathered over 205K views, 33K likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens are impressed with the internet sensation's beautiful voice, and have praised her for the rendition.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:20 PM IST