Hit-And-Run VIDEO: Pakistani Woman Knocks Traffic Cop After Argument Over Challan At Toll Plaza In Islamabad

Pakistani Woman Knocks Traffic Cop After Argument Over Challan At Toll Plaza In Islamabad | Twitter

Islamabad: In a shocking incident, a woman knocked down a traffic police officer after an argument in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that a woman, who is claimed to be from an influential family, ran her car over a traffic cop after a heated argument.

The incident occurred at a toll plaza in Islamabad. There are reports that the woman was stopped at the toll plaza by traffic cops for over-speeding and a challan was issued against her, after which an argument erupted between them.

Woman Yells At Cop

The woman started yelling at the traffic cop and said, "Aapne mujhe tu kaise kaha" (How can you say 'YOU' to me). The argument escalated, after which the woman became enraged.

Woman Knocks Traffic Cop With Car

In the video, another cop is seen standing in front of the vehicle to prevent the woman from fleeing the spot. However, angered by the argument with the cop, the woman sped the car and knocked the traffic cop standing in front of it. The woman claimed in the video that the traffic cop was using abusive language against her. However, the traffic cop can be heard in the video denying her claims.

The video further shows that a police car chases the woman who fled the spot after hitting the traffic cop. The other traffic cop runs towards the victim and helps him to get up and sit on the divider on the road. Luckily, the traffic cop did not get serious injuries in the incident.

About The Video And Police Action

A social media user shared the video and said, "The influential woman rammed the traffic warden for stopping and challaning her for over speeding."

The video has gone viral on social media, and it is being claimed that the woman was detained three months after the hit-and-run incident. The video is widely shared on social media and has garnered over 66,000 views on 'X'. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against the accused woman. The Naseerabad police have registered a case against the woman for negligent driving and attempted murder.