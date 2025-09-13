'Shameless & Vulgar': Opposition Reacts After BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Appears On TV News Debate Without Pajamas - VIDEO

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia | X

Mumbai, September 13: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson can be seen appearing on a television debate without wearing pajamas for few seconds. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the internet users, including the opposition parties are mocking him for his semi-naked appearance on national television. The incident occurred during a news debate on News18.

Incident Details

The incident occurred during the television show Aar Paar which was being hosted by Amish Devgan on Friday (September 12). Gaurav Bhatia appeared wearing only a pink kurta while the host was introducing the guests on the show. Gaurav Bhatia was also a part of the panel and appeared on the television show wearing only a kurta and without wearing his pants. He is seen in the video adjusting his kurta, however, the incident was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media.

Samajwadi Party Calls It 'Vulgar, Shameless'

Samajwadi Party's IT Cell also shared the video on social media, criticising Gaurav Bhatia. Sharing the video, Samajwadi Party IT Cell said, "Look at @gauravbhatiabjp, the shameless, vulgar, spout-loving type from BJP, sitting in a TV channel debate without pajamas. Doesn't he feel shame? Or was he taking water from the spout of some BJP member or neighbor? This scene of Gaurav Bhatia that everyone can see is the true BJP character. These shameless ones blabber nonsense about others all day, but their own character and conduct are out in the open for everyone to see."

Television Debate Available On YouTube

The entire episode of the television show is still available on their official social media account on YouTube and the goof up can be seen in the video at 6.20 minutes. Gaurav Bhatia was allegedly attending the discussion from his home, without wearing pajamas and he can be seen trying to cover his bare legs by adjusting the kurta, however, the damage was already done.

Spreading Obscenity

A female lawyer is demanding legal action against Gaurav Bhatia for spreading obscenity. She said, "Video is viral showing BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia sitting in a TV debate via video call without wearing pants. He didn't check the camera frame. This is just heights of obscenity. What a shameless man. He should actually be booked for public indecency."

No Official Statement Issued

Gaurav Bhatia has not issued any statement in connection with the controversy so far. However, he is being widely trolled on social media after the video went viral on the internet.