Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia Manhandled In Noida Court: SC Issues Notice, Calls It 'Serious Matter'

Senior Advocate Manhandled In Noida court: SC Issues Notice, Calls It 'Serious Matter'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia in the Gautam Budh Nagar district court and issued notice to the president and secretary of the Janpad Diwani Evam Faujdari Bar association. Senior advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who directed registration of a suo motu petition over the incident which took place on Wednesday in the district court where lawyers were on a strike.

Video of beating of BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.#GauravBhatiaBJP pic.twitter.com/JvlST1DUiC — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) March 21, 2024

Singh told the apex court that lawyers allegedly misbehaved and snatched the collar band of Bhatia. A woman lawyer also appeared before the bench and claimed that she was also manhandled in a different court while appearing in a matter. "There is no reason why this Court should not accept what is placed on the record. Ordinarily, we would have insisted on a petition. But the attack on two members of the SCBA is a serious. We accordingly direct the Registrar to register a suo motu writ petition," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

SC calls to ensure safe custody of CCTV footage

The top court directed the District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and also ordered that a report be submitted on the incident. Let the president and secretary of bar association be personally present, the bench said. The top court said a strike by members of the bar affects the litigants who are vital stakeholders in the justice system. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also condemned the misconduct of a lawyer in the Gautam Budh Nagar district court against Bhatia.

"The Supreme Court Bar Association takes cognizance of this grievous misconduct by a lawyer present inside the Court room and strongly condemns such unprofessional and illegal act undertaken by the concerned advocate as it brings disrepute to the entire legal fraternity. "The Supreme Court Bar Association urges the Executive Committee of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict against the concerned lawyer," the SCBA said.