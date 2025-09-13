Thane Shocker! Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages In Kalyan | VIDEO | X|@nextminutenews7

Thane: In a shocking incident from the Kolsewadi area of Kalyan East, a young woman thrashed her employer in full public view after he allegedly sent her obscene messages while she was working at his shop on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The woman was employed at a shop in Kolsewadi, where the owner allegedly sent her continuous vulgar and inappropriate messages. Unable to tolerate the harassment any longer, the woman confronted the shop owner and, in a fit of anger, beat him with her slipper inside the shop itself.

Video Goes Viral

The dramatic scene unfolded in front of several onlookers, many of whom recorded the incident on their phones. The videos show the woman hitting the shopkeeper repeatedly with her slipper while crying, clearly distressed by the alleged harassment.

Public Outrage and Apology

As the incident escalated, a large crowd gathered outside the shop. Some members of the public and the girl's relatives demanded justice on the spot. They reportedly forced the shopkeeper to fall at the woman’s feet and publicly apologise.

No Police Action Yet

Despite the public outrage and the viral video, no official police action has been taken against the shopkeeper at the time of reporting, as reported by News18 Marathi. Shockingly, it has been reported that the woman has been fired from her job following the confrontation.

Awaiting Police Response

The local police have yet to make a formal statement or file a case in connection with the incident. Many are now closely watching to see what action will be taken against the shop owner, given the viral evidence and public outcry.

