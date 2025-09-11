 Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway Station

Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway Station

Two separate theft incidents took place at Kalyan Railway Station, where valuables worth Rs 75,000 were stolen from two individuals. Both victims have filed complaints at the Kalyan Lohmarg Police Station.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway Station | FPJ

Thane: Two theft incidents have been reported at Kalyan Railway Station, where two individuals lost valuables worth a total of Rs 75,000. Both victims have registered complaints at the Kalyan Lohmarg Police Station.

According to a report by Loksatta, certain thieves are pretending to be passengers and approaching people at the station. These thieves use friendly conversation, emotional stories, and clever tricks to distract people and steal their belongings.

Most of these incidents take place on platforms or nearby areas like the skywalk. Victims usually realise the theft only after the criminal has escaped with their valuables, which often include gold ornaments and cash.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Fire In Thane Building Damages 29 Electrical Meters; No Injuries Reported
article-image

Incident on the Skywalk

FPJ Shorts
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle Corporation’s Record-Breaking Growth?
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle Corporation’s Record-Breaking Growth?
Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural Development Through Tourism In Uttarakhand
Asian Development Bank & Government Of India Sign $126.42 Million Loan Agreement To Promote Rural Development Through Tourism In Uttarakhand
24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History
24th Anniversary Of 9/11: Everything To Know About One Of The Biggest & Deadliest Strikes In History
India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands
India's Fifth-Generation Advanced Fighter Jet Engine Project To Receive Greenlight, DRDO & French Aerospace Major Safran Join Hands

One of the incidents took place around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A passenger was waiting on the skywalk because the local train was delayed. A man approached him, pretending to ask for information about trains going to Mumbai.

The man started an emotional conversation and shared stories about his financial problems and future plans. During the talk, he slowly gained the passenger’s trust, reportedly even hypnotising him. According to the report, taking advantage of the moment, the thief stole a 10-gram gold ring worth Rs 60,000 and walked away.

The victim only realised what had happened after the man had already left. He searched the area but could not find the thief. He then went to the Kalyan Lohmarg Police Station and filed a complaint.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport: 40 Minutes From South Mumbai Via Atal Setu, Seamless Access From...
article-image

Assistant Police Inspector Kamble is currently handling the investigation. In another incident earlier that day, a thief stole a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 from a passenger seated at the station. The phone was placed next to the passenger, and the thief managed to steal it without being noticed. A complaint has also been filed in this case, which Sub-Inspector Mohite is investigating.

The rising frequency of such thefts has created unease among railway passengers. Commuters are expressing concern and surprise over the continued thefts, especially given the presence of regular police patrolling at the station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway...

Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway...

Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5...

Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5...

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

Amazon Now 10-Minute Delivery Service Rolls Out To Select Pincodes In Mumbai, Will Rival Zepto And...

Maharashtra: 2 New Govt Hostels To Boost Education For Underprivileged Students In Latur

Maharashtra: 2 New Govt Hostels To Boost Education For Underprivileged Students In Latur

Navi Mumbai International Airport: 40 Minutes From South Mumbai Via Atal Setu, Seamless Access From...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: 40 Minutes From South Mumbai Via Atal Setu, Seamless Access From...