Mumbai Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Killed With Knives And Beer Bottles After Bar Altercation In Malad; 1 Arrested, 3 Absconding

Deceased Kalpesh Bhanushali (L) and accused Sanjay Makwana (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man, Kalpesh Bhanushali, was killed in Malad West early on Thursday morning after a group of around five men allegedly attacked him with knives and smashed 12 beer bottles on his head, back, stomach, and neck. The Malad police have arrested one accused, Hemant Patel, 20, while three others are still absconding.

Altercation Started at Gurukrupa Bar

The argument, which began over a petty matter at Gurukrupa Bar and Restaurant in Malad West, turned into a violent attack.

Victim and Accused Knew Each Other

According to the police, the deceased Bhanushali and the main accused, Sanjay Makwana, knew each other and both lived in Malad West. The incident occurred between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

The deceased had gone to Gurukrupa Bar and Restaurant to collect a food parcel. The manager told him the restaurant was about to shut down, which led to an altercation between Bhanushali and the manager. Bhanushali allegedly verbally abused the manager.

Attack Escalated Quickly

Makwana, who was nearby, thought Bhanushali had abused him and started an argument with him. The altercation escalated, with both men pushing each other and exchanging abuses. Makwana allegedly threatened Bhanushali, saying he would kill him, and challenged him to stay at the bar until he returned.

Accused Returned With Associates

Makwana then left and came back with five to six associates while Bhanushali was still at the bar. The accused allegedly struck glass bottles on Bhanushali’s head, neck, stomach, and back, causing him to collapse, and then stabbed him with sharp knives. The bar staff rushed him to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case of murder against Makwana and his associates. They are currently searching for the main accused, Makwana, and two other suspects. The deceased ran a Ganpati-making workshop in Malad West, while Makwana is reportedly a member of a banjo team.

Sandeep Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), said, “The Gurukrupa Restaurant is located on Chincholi Bandar Road in Malad West. The deceased, Bhanushali, went to the restaurant and the manager denied him food as the restaurant was about to shut down. Afterwards, Bhanushali started verbally abusing the manager. The accused, who was nearby, intervened and questioned him, and the altercation escalated into violence. Both knew each other; however, we are investigating whether they had previous grudges against each other.”

Family Statement

Paresh Bhanushali, the deceased’s brother, said, “The Gurukrupa Bar is open 24 hours. The DCP told me they will take action against the bar as well. If the bar had been closed on time, my brother would have been safe. At 3 am I learned that my brother had been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. I could not believe it. I reached the hospital, but by the time I arrived, he had died. The accused were purchasing liquor at the time when my brother was talking to the manager, who was his friend. Makwana intervened, verbally abused, and physically assaulted him. Later Makwana returned with his associates and killed him with bottles and sharp weapons.”

