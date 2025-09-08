Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani | File

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Malvani, a 40-year-old man, identified as Nitin Solanki, was brutally beaten to death with a stick by 21-year-old Ashish Shetty. According to police, Solanki was in a relationship with Shetty’s sister. The conflict turned violent after Solanki allegedly insulted Shetty’s mother and sister, which enraged the youth.

In a fit of anger, Shetty attacked Solanki with a stick, leading to his death. After the incident, Shetty surrendered himself to the police. He was arrested, produced before the court, and remanded in police custody till September 11, officials mentioned, as reported by news agency IANS.

3 Arrested For Killing Senior Citizen Over Property Dispute In Kandivali; Sticks, Wooden Stumps & Stones Used During Assault

In other news related to crime in Mumbai, three men have been arrested by the Kandivali police for the murder of a 60-year-old man, Ramlakhan Yadav, following a violent property dispute. The accused, Avdhesh Chauhan, Sanjay Chauhan, and Kamlesh Chauhan, allegedly forced their way into Yadav’s home on September 5, claiming ownership of the property, and brutally assaulted him and his family using sticks, bamboo stumps, and stones.

Yadav was initially treated at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West and discharged, but he later complained of chest pain and was readmitted on September 6. He was declared dead while undergoing treatment in the ICU around 7:45 pm.

Police have registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All three accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.