Mumbai Crime News: Doctor Stalked, Harassed For Years; Man Booked For Threats And Defamation

Mumbai Crime: Doctor Stalked, Harassed For Years; Man Booked For Threats And Defamation | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly stalking, harassing and defaming a 40-year-old woman doctor both in person and through social media over several years. The accused, Tirupati Pipavat Jadhav, reportedly subjected the woman to continuous mental and physical harassment after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Case Registered Against Alleged Stalker

According to the FIR, the victim resides in Ghatkopar West and is a practicing doctor. The accused first contacted her via Facebook in 2019, attempting to initiate a friendship, which she ignored. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he re-approached her through a telemedicine app under the pretext of seeking medical tests for her parents. This led to brief professional interactions.

Initial Contact and Professional Interactions

Later that year, after the doctor joined KEM Hospital in July 2021, Jadhav allegedly began visiting the hospital under the guise of work and gradually expressed romantic interest in her. When she asked for time to think, he began insisting on personal meetings, which she declined.

The police complaint states that after she declined his advances and refused to meet him socially, Jadhav began abusing her verbally. In 2023, he allegedly visited her residence and issued threats, saying, "Marry me, or I won’t let you marry anyone else." He also allegedly threatened to harm himself and her family members if she did not agree to the marriage.

Workplace Harassment Escalates

Due to ongoing harassment at her workplace, the doctor eventually resigned from KEM Hospital. Even after repeated rejections, Jadhav reportedly stalked her, physically assaulted her on the street, and tried to contact her through various means including email after being blocked on her phone.

Threats and Stalking Outside Work

He also allegedly spread false claims among her acquaintances, stating that they were already married, thereby damaging her reputation.

Based on her detailed statement, the Ghatkopar Police have booked Jadhav under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including: 78(2), 115(2), 351(2), 352 and 356(2). Police officials have initiated an investigation and are reviewing digital evidence, emails, and witness statements.