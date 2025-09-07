Mumbai News: Mira Road Railway Clerk Alleges Harassment By Male Commuter; FIR Registered

The accused at the ticket window |

A female Commercial Booking Clerk working at Mira Road Railway Station has filed a formal complaint with the Vasai Government Railway Police, alleging harassment and verbal abuse by an unknown male commuter. Following the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Vasai Government Railway Police are investigating the case.

Viral Video Brings Attention

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also gone viral.

Details of the Incident

According to the statement given by the complainant to the GRP, the incident took place on September 4, 2025, between 2:40 pm and 2:45 pm at Booking Window No. 7 on the east side of Mira Road Station (Churchgate side).

Conflict Over Digital Payment

The complainant stated that an unidentified man approached her window with a woman in a burkha and requested two second-class tickets from Mira Road to Churchgate. When she asked if he wanted the tickets separately or together, he requested that they be issued separately. She informed him that he would need to scan the QR code for each ticket and make two separate payments through a mobile payment app.

The man proceeded to pay ₹30 via QR code for one ticket but delayed the second transaction. Due to the loud noise of an arriving train, the Booking Clerk asked him to step aside and complete the transaction. At this point, the man allegedly became agitated and started arguing.

Alleged Abuse and Threats

Sensing potential trouble, the Booking Clerk took down the accused's mobile number and returned Rs 30 in cash when he said he no longer wanted the tickets. While she was reversing the digital transaction through the system, the man allegedly began verbally abusing her using foul and offensive language.

The victim stated that she recorded the incident on her mobile phone as the man made derogatory comments, questioned her motives for taking his phone number, and made inappropriate personal remarks. Some of the abusive statements quoted in the complaint include,"Are you scared? Why did you take my number? Give me your number. Are you going to call me? How dare you touch my private property? People like you come and go under me."

She alleged that the man’s behavior was obscene, threatening, and humiliating, constituting an act of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Accused’s Description

The accused has been described as approximately 50 years old, with a dusky complexion, a beard, balding hair, and wearing a white shirt with a checked design. The victim stated that she would be able to identify him if she saw him again.