 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Police Constable Dies By Suicide At Ulwe Home After Suspected Domestic Dispute With Wife
A 31-year-old police constable, Swapnil Ashok Lohar, who has also won gold medals in state competitions for Navi Mumbai police as boxer, died by suicide at his Ulwe residence in the early hours of Thursday after a suspected quarrel with his wife over the phone. Lohar was posted at Sanpada police station.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police constable Swapnil Lohar, a state-level boxer, found dead at his Ulwe home | File Photo

Domestic Dispute Preceded Tragedy

According to police, Lohar had been living with his wife and child at Eknath Sadan building in Sector 24, Ulwe. Two days earlier, he had a domestic dispute with his wife, following which she left for Aurangabad with their child, said police. Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the couple reportedly argued again over a phone call, during which Lohar allegedly threatened to end his life.

Neighbours Alerted Police

When his wife alerted neighbours, they tried knocking on the door but got no response. She then informed Ulwe police, who broke opened the door and found Lohar hanging in the bedroom. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an accidental death case and initiated further inquiry.

Multi-Talented Officer

Lohar, apart from his police service, was well-known for his sporting and cultural talents. He had represented Navi Mumbai police at state level in boxing and was admired as a singer.

At a cultural program organised by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate last Diwali, his performance had won wide appreciation. Colleagues expressed grief over the untimely death of a “multi-talented” officer.

Ongoing Investigation

A report of accidental death has been registered with Ulwe police and the further investigations are on, said police.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

