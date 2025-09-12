Maharashtra Revenue Minister Orders People-Centric Approach To Resolve Konkan Land Issues

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to adopt a people-centric approach in resolving long-pending issues in the Konkan region, including the complex matters of sand mining, temple trust lands, and hereditary land holdings. He instructed that a report on a geography-based sand policy tailored for Konkan be submitted within the next 15 days.

The directives came during a regional review meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House under Bawankule’s chairmanship. Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi welcomed the attendees. The meeting was also attended by legislators Deepak Kesarkar, Nilesh Rane, Chitra Wagh, Vidya Thakur, along with people’s representatives, district collectors, and senior officials from Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and Palghar districts.

Key Highlights from the Meeting:

Speeding up “Maharajasva Abhiyan”: A detailed review was taken of the ongoing work under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajasva Abhiyan. Officials were instructed to expedite the completion of succession record entries and reduce the average processing time for e-mutation records.

Housing and Welfare Schemes: The process of providing government land for the Housing for All scheme will be accelerated. Bawankule stressed that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of social assistance schemes.

Sand Policy and Temple Lands: Emphasizing the long-standing sand mining issue in Konkan, the minister indicated that a decisive solution is in sight. He directed the formulation of an independent sand policy balancing local needs and auction processes. The effective implementation of the M-Sand (manufactured sand) policy will also be prioritized to promote environmentally sustainable alternatives. Additionally, he called for a report on appointing a committee to resolve the complex matters concerning temple trust lands.

Team Spirit Among Officials: Urging officers to work as “one family,” Bawankule encouraged them to prioritize public issues and ensure no major problem remains unresolved in the Konkan region.

