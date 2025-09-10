 Kalyan Revenue Department Seizes And Destroys Barges, Suction Pumps Worth ₹34 lakh In Crackdown On Illegal Sand Mining In Dombivli's Mota Gaon Creek
The Kalyan revenue department carried out a crackdown on illegal sand mining in Mota Gaon Creek, Dombivli, and seized two barges and two suction pumps worth approximately ₹34 lakh. The seized equipment was subsequently destroyed on-site to prevent further illegal dredging.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan revenue department seizes and destroys barges and suction pumps in Mota Gaon Creek to stop illegal sand mining | File Photo

Thane: The Kalyan revenue department carried out a crackdown on illegal sand mining in Mota Gaon Creek, Dombivli, and seized two barges and two suction pumps worth approximately ₹34 lakh. The seized equipment was subsequently destroyed on-site to prevent further illegal dredging.

Authorities Take Swift Action During Patrol

Officials from the revenue department said they were patrolling the creek stretch on Tuesday when they discovered two barges and two suction pumps engaged in illegal sand dredging. They immediately alerted their seniors and took swift action to curb the activity.

Labourers Escape, Equipment Seized and Destroyed

During the raid, labourers operating the barges and suction pumps managed to escape by jumping into the creek. However, the team seized two barges and two suction pumps, while another two barges and one suction pump were destroyed using a gas cutter.

article-image

Operation Conducted Under Tehsildar’s Guidance

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal. Tahsildar Sachin Shejale said, "Our team visited and found that laborers were working on the barges and suction pumps. Upon seeing our team, they fled by jumping into the creek."

