Mumbai News: Special MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of 2 Accused In NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Pradip Thobare and Salman Vohra who were arrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Alleged Role of Pradip Thobare

Thobare is accused of being part of the organized crime syndicate involved in the murder. He had allegedly picked up the accused involved in the murder from Karjat and had dropped them to Khapoli, wherein he was involved in providing logistic support to them from their stay to transportation to various places.

Alleged Role of Salman Vohra

While Vohra was allegedly transferred Rs 20000, to accused Harishkumar Kashyap, which the prosecution claimed shows that he provided financial support to the accused.

Prosecution’s Objection to Bail

Further the Special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule, had opposed their plea, contending that the police are still looking for the absconding suspects, including Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, and Mohammed Yasin Akhtar.

Court’s Observation

Considering the arguments of the prosecution and the alleged involvement of the accused in the crime, reflected from the evidence gathered by the police, the court refused to grant the two bail. The detailed order however, would be available subsequently.

