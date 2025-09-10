Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 34-Year-Old Man In 2015 Rape Case, Rules Relationship Was Consensual

Sessions court in Mumbai acquits 34-year-old man in rape case filed in 2015, holding the relationship was consensual | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has acquitted a 34-year-old man booked in 2015 for rape on the complaint of his sister's friend, alleging that he promised her for marriage and had sexual relation with her. The court had said that the man had introduced the woman to his parents and expressed his desire to marry her, which shows that he did not intend to cheat her but in fact her family was against the relationship.

Court Cites Accused’s Bonafide Conduct

The sessions court while acquitting the accused has said, “the mother of the complainant, has never met the accused. She has admitted that due to caste difference they opposed the marriage of the complainant with the accused. Whereas, the accused has introduced the complainant to his family members, informed his parents about their love affair and parents of the accused were also ready for their marriage. The bonafides of the accused are gathered from his above conduct.”

Complainant’s Allegations of Pregnancy and Abortion

The complainant had claimed that in June 2013, the accused had visited the house of the complainant when no one was around as her parents had gone for work and younger sister to school. The accused, she claimed, established sexual relationships on the promise of marriage.

In October 2013, the girl was found to be pregnant. The girl claimed that the accused forced her to abort the child. Hence on October 26, 2013, she aborted the child. The girl claimed that thereafter the accused started avoiding her and on January 10, 2015, he messaged her saying that he was getting married to some other woman after two days.

Defence Claims False Implication

The defence however, claimed that he had been falsely implicated and that the girl’s family was not ready to get them married. The court after hearing all the witnesses and arguments noted that, “It is held that as the complainant has continued sexual relations with the accused even after termination of her pregnancy clearly shows that the sexual relationship was undoubtedly consensual in nature.”

Court Rules Out Rape, Cheating and Coercion

“There is no force or coercion made out on part of the accused to cause miscarriage without the complainant's consent. Thirdly, ingredients of cheating are not made out, as conduct of the accused introducing the complainant to his parents, his parents consenting for their marriage, clearly shows no dishonesty or intent to deceive on the part of the accused from the inception of the relationship,” the court added while acquitting the man.

