NeoLiv Expands Into MMR With 47-Acre Development Project In Khopoli

Mumbai: NeoLiv, a prvate fund led developer, has entered into management agreement for developing 47 acres of prime land in Khopoli, marking the company’s expansion into the highly sought-after Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Situated at an hour drive from Navi Mumbai International Airport as well as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and very close to entertainment hubImagicaa Theme Park, the project aims to create a world-class living community having expansive green views.

The development, with a projected gross development value of around Rs 600 crore, will offer an mix use community comprising of premium villa & plots and retail convenience for lifestyle needs alongside world-class amenities such as the regions first theme based development and an internationally designed club.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, stated, "This partnership represents a significant milestone forNeoLiv as we announce one of our largest foray in the most sought-after micro-market in the country. Backed by UHNI investors through our SEBI-approved fund and led by a highly experienced team with over 100 years of combined expertise, we are committed to delivering exceptional living experiences that will set new benchmarks for residential developments."

Panvel-Khalapur-Khopoli belt has emerged as the most upcoming belt in MMR due to huge infrastructure and economic boast with proximity to Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, highways like Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai Goa as well as proximity to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

