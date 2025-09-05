Navi Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Man Rescued Alive After Suicide Attempt On Airoli Creek Bridge

30-Year-Old Man Rescued Alive After Suicide Attempt On Airoli Creek Bridge | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A late-night suicide attempt on the Airoli Creek bridge ended in a dramatic rescue when a 30-year-old man from Thane was pulled out alive after spending hours in the water.

Dramatic Rescue at Dawn

The incident unfolded around 12:30 am on Thursday, when the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room received a Dial 100 call about a man leaping from the Mumbai-bound lane of the bridge.

Rabale police officers — API Shekhar Tadvi, ASI Sheikh, constables Chetan Jadhav, PN Tamasware, and Wakude — rushed to the spot and immediately began a search operation with the help of the fire brigade.

Family Traces Man to Bridge

On the bridge, officers found the man’s wife and relatives. She told police that earlier on September 3, her husband had been caught in suspicious circumstances at a Thane lodge. Upset, he phoned her around 7 pm, admitting, “I made a mistake,” before hanging up. She tracked his phone location, which led her straight to the bridge, where his rickshaw was still parked.

Community and Police Save Life

Torchlights and rescue gear were used to scan the creek and the area beneath the bridge, but the darkness hampered the overnight search. Relief came only at dawn, when the man was finally spotted clinging desperately to the bridge railing in the middle of the creek. Local residents and rescue boats joined in to pull him out safely.

Police Praise Team Effort

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale Police Station credited the joint effort: “The timely response by our team, along with the support of the fire brigade and local citizens, was crucial in saving this man’s life. Without immediate action, the outcome could have been very different.”