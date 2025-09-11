Maharashtra: Fire In Thane Building Damages 29 Electrical Meters; No Injuries Reported | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Twenty nine electricity meters were damaged after a fire broke out in the meter box cabin of a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city early Thursday morning, an official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

About The Incident

The blaze was reported at 4.10 am on the ground floor of the four-storey Vikas Co-operative Housing Society located behind Anand Talkies in Sainath Nagar, Thane's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local police, disaster management cell staff, fire brigade personnel and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahavitaran) officials rushed to the spot after being alerted.

A total of 29 meters were damaged in the blaze, the official said.

The fire was extinguished by 5 am, he said, adding the cause of the blaze was being probed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)