 Navi Mumbai International Airport: 40 Minutes From South Mumbai Via Atal Setu, Seamless Access From Thane, Dadar, Vashi & More
The Navi Mumbai International Airport, a 1,160-hectare mega project in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, is just 40 minutes from South Mumbai via the newly opened Atal Setu. It is designed to ease congestion at the existing Mumbai airport and boost regional connectivity.

Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a recent update, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was described as a transformative step for India’s aviation sector. Designed with world-class infrastructure and multimodal integration, NMIA will not only ease congestion from Mumbai’s current airport but also open new corridors for growth and travel across the state.

The airport is positioned as a strategic gateway for Maharashtra, offering:

40-minute access from South Mumbai via the newly opened Atal Setu.

Direct connectivity from Thane, Dadar, Vashi, and Panvel.

Just 2 hours from Pune and Lonavala through the expressway, supported by shuttle services.

Easy access from Nashik, Aurangabad, and the Konkan region.

Future-ready integration with metro networks and other multimodal transport systems. With this advanced connectivity plan, NMIA is poised to become a crucial hub not just for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, but also for the broader state of Maharashtra and western India. As Maharashtra writes a new chapter in Indian aviation, Navi Mumbai International Airport stands as a symbol of progress, accessibility, and growth for the region.

A mega feat of planning and engineering for India’s busiest skies, Navi Mumbai International Airport is taking shape in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, over a vast area of 1,160 hectares.

According to data shared by the airport authorities, Phase 1 of the project is expected to handle 20 million passengers annually. Once fully completed across four phases, the airport will have the capacity to serve up to 90 million passengers, featuring two world-class parallel runways designed to meet future demands.

In other news of Navi Mumbai International Airport, exclusive of the free press journal, the upcoming facility is set to break away from the traditional concept of airport food courts. Instead, it will feature a specially curated food hall designed to offer passengers a taste of Mumbai through unique and regionally inspired meals.

Additionally, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, passengers will be able to book sightseeing tours to Lonavala and nearby destinations before boarding their flights. As construction nears completion, with the inauguration targeted for late August, operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL) and CIDCO, is actively working on multiple initiatives to elevate the travel experience at Maharashtra’s second city airport.

