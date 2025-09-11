ISIS Module Busted: ‘CEO’ And ‘Professor’ Behind Planned Attacks; ‘Project Mustafa’ Exposed

Ashhar Danish and Aaftab Qureshi | File Photo |

Mumbai: In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with central agencies and state ATS units, has busted a pan-India ISIS-linked module and arrested five highly radicalised youths during simultaneous raids across multiple states. The raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Jharkhand.

Mastermind Identified

According to officials, the arrested accused, all aged between 20 and 26 years, were allegedly working to establish a Khilafat-style network in India under the direct guidance of a Pakistan-based handler. The module was being spearheaded by Ashhar Danish (23), a resident of Bokaro, Jharkhand, identified as the mastermind and central leader. The others have been named as Aftab Qureshi (25) from Kalyan, Maharashtra Sufiyan Abubakar Khan (20) from Mumbra, Maharashtra, Mohammed Huzaif Yaman (20) from Nizamabad, Telangana; and Kamran Qureshi alias Samar Khan (26) from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kushwaha said.

Sufiyan Abubakar Khan and Kamran Qureshi alias Samar Khan | File Photo |

Two-Fold Terror Mission

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the men were indoctrinated through encrypted online platforms and tasked with carrying out a “two-fold mission”. “The first step was to form a Khilafat-style group. The second was to execute a Ghazwa-e-Hind style jihad, which included targeted killings and terror attacks in India,” Kushwaha said.

Mohammed Huzaif Yaman | File Photo

Plan for ‘Liberated Zone’

Investigations revealed that the suspects planned to acquire land under the guise of an NGO and declare it a “liberated zone” called Al Sham, mirroring a strategy earlier attempted by terror accused Saquib Nachan in Maharashtra.

Breakthrough at Hazrat Nizamuddin

For nearly six months, central agencies had been tracking the digital footprint and movements of suspected ISIS operatives before striking in a coordinated operation. The first major breakthrough came on Tuesday when the Delhi Police Special Cell intercepted two men at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Weapons and Explosives Seized

The accused were identified as Aftab Qureshi of Kalyan in Mumbai and Sufiyan Abubakar Khan of Mumbra. Officials said the duo was apprehended while transporting weapons and explosive-making material meant for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Capital. Soon after their arrest, the Special Cell, in coordination with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), conducted searches at their residences in Kalyan and Mumbra, seizing digital devices and other incriminating material. Officials said the men had been allegedly tasked with preparing for a major terror strike and targeted killings, forming part of a larger conspiracy to establish a Caliphate-style module in India.

Role of Ashhar Danish

Both men were reportedly part of an ISIS online radicalisation programme and had reached Delhi on the instructions of an ISIS handler identified as Ashhar Danish, resident of Bokaro, Jharkhand, who was later arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Ranchi on Wednesday.

‘CEO’ and ‘Professor’ Aliases

Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha said Danish, considered the central figure of the module, had been staying in a lodge for the past 18 months. He belongs to Bokaro district and claimed to be a graduate in English. Based on his disclosures, police, along with sleuths from the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad, conducted raids in Palamu as well.

He tried to create the facade of running a professional company, using the code names ‘CEO’ and ‘Professor’, with sources revealing that the ‘Professor’ identity was inspired by the popular TV series Money Heist. while within his group he was called the “Ghazwa leader.”

Arms and Chemicals Recovered

From Danish’s possession, Delhi special cell recovered sulphur, nitric acid, copper plates, circuits, pistols, cartridges, and electronic items. Investigators said he was in direct contact with a handler in Pakistan. He also ran a 40-member social media group, “Project Mustafa,” used to circulate jihadi content and recruit members.

Online Radicalisation

Investigators revealed that Danish had created a social media group named ‘Project Mustafa’, which had around 40 members. The group was used to circulate jihadi propaganda and plan the creation of a Khilafat-style organisation in India. Officials said Danish was in direct contact with a handler in Pakistan and was working under his guidance.

Specific Roles of Accused

The investigation revealed that the accused were highly active on WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook, where they were systematically indoctrinated and radicalised with extremist propaganda. Among the key operatives, Huzaif Yaman (20), a pharmacy student from Nizamabad, Telangana, was tasked with weapon-making. Aftab Qureshi was responsible for recruiting youths, using radical videos to brainwash and induct them into the terror module. Kamran Qureshi, arrested from Madhya Pradesh, handled funding for the operation.

Raids and Seizures Across States

During raids across Delhi, Ranchi, Thane, Bengaluru, Nizamabad, and Rajgarh, police recovered a large haul, including 2 semi-automatic pistols and 15 live cartridges, a country-made pistol and an air gun, Sulphuric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, sulphur powder, copper sheets, steel pipes,Beaker sets, balance machines, masks, gloves, circuit boards, Laptops, mobile phones, incriminating drawings.

Foiling a Major Terror Plot

Police officials said intelligence inputs revealed that the network was procuring weapons and chemicals from Delhi-NCR and distributing them across multiple states in preparation for a coordinated terror strike. “Had this module not been intercepted in time, it could have led to large-scale attacks across the country,” an official warned.

Corporate-Style Terror Module

Ashhar Danish, identified as the ‘CEO’ of the module, ran the outfit like a corporate entity, assigning specific roles to each member. Recruits were first identified on social media, then met in person and inducted if their ideology aligned with the group’s extremist agenda.

IED and Bomb-Making Training

Delhi Police further revealed that the accused were trained in making IEDs and cartridges. Investigators also recovered incriminating drawings, with the suspects admitting that their Pakistan-based handler was guiding them online in bomb-making and instructing them to procure chemicals and other materials.

Officials on Homegrown Terror

“This was a homegrown terror operation. The accused were directed to acquire weapons and prepare explosives independently. Incriminating drawings and plans were recovered during the raids,” officials said.