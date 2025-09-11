Mumbai: Road Near Atal Setu Entry Caves In, 20-Foot Crater Sparks Concern; MMRDA Responds | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A portion of the road connecting Shivadi to Atal Setu, a crucial link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, caved in on Thursday, exposing a stormwater drain beneath. The incident occurred on BPT Road in Shivadi, where a 20-foot section collapsed, sparking safety concerns.

Fortunately, no vehicles were passing at the time, preventing a major accident. Despite no rainfall, the collapse raised questions about road quality. According to a Maharashtra Times report, the locals claimed the pothole had existed for four days without action, leading to outrage and blame on the authorities. Following complaints by Shiv Sena leaders, police barricaded the area and closed the road to traffic.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has clarified the situation regarding the collapsed stormwater drain near Atal Setu. According to the authorities, this section lies outside Atal Setu’s jurisdiction and falls under the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPT).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that the collapse was caused by an old stormwater drain, maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which gave way on the MBPT road, leading to the surface caving in.

A joint site inspection was conducted on September 11 by officials from MBPT, BMC, the Traffic Police, and MMRDA to evaluate the damage. The BMC has taken responsibility for carrying out the necessary repairs, while MBPT will provide the required permissions for the work, as stated by MMRDA. Meanwhile, MMRDA continues to actively coordinate with all concerned agencies to ensure the issue is resolved promptly and efficiently, minimising inconvenience to the public, as mentioned by MMRDA in an X post.

In another incident from Atal Setu, a tragic accident claimed the life of a 36-year-old man, Sachin Hanumant Khade, on Wednesday. The fatal collision occurred when the car he was travelling in crashed into a dumper while heading towards Sewri.

According to Mumbai Police, the car’s driver survived the accident. The Sewri Police have registered a case and arrested the dumper driver. Khade, who was seated in the car, died on the spot as the vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into the dumper from behind while descending the Atal Setu, causing severe damage.

The deceased, Sachin Khade, was employed as a plant manager at a private company in Mumbai. He was a resident of Sewri and originally hailed from Mandve, Taluka Khatav, in Satara district. The incident occurred while he was returning home.