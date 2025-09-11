Mumbai Tragedy: 36-Year-Old API’s Husband Killed In Car-Dumper Collision On Atal Setu, Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries; VIDEO

Mumbai: A tragic accident on the Atal Setu bridge late Monday night claimed the life of Sachin Khade (36), husband of Assistant Police Inspector (API) Swapnali Jaybhaye.
SUV Rams Dumper
Police said Khade, who worked with a private company in Panvel, was on his way home to police quarters at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg when the SUV he was travelling in rammed into a dumper that suddenly slowed down. The vehicle was being driven by a hired driver.
Driver Survives, Khade Declared Dead
Both men were taken to KEM Hospital, but doctors declared Khade dead on arrival. The driver survived with minor injuries as the crash impact was heavier on the passenger side.
The dumper driver was given a notice and allowed to go. API Jaybhaye, posted at Sewri police station, is currently on maternity leave after recently giving birth. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.
