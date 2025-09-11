 Mumbai News: Water Stock At Seven Lakes Reaches 98%, Enough Until Next Monsoon
The heavy rainfall this monsoon has significantly boosted water levels in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai, bringing overall storage to 98% of total capacity. According to civic officials, the current stock is sufficient to meet the city’s water requirements until the next monsoon season.

Mumbai’s seven lakes reach 98% capacity after heavy monsoon rainfall | X - @mybmc

Lakes Reaching Maximum Storage

As of now, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar lakes have reached 100% of their total storage capacity. Upper Vaitarna and Tansa are at 98%, Middle Vaitarna is at 97.40%, and Bhatsa is 97.55%. To ensure an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year, Mumbai requires a combined stock of 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) across its seven lakes by October 1.

Water Stock Marginally Lower Than 2024

At present, Mumbai’s seven lakes collectively hold 14.18 ML of water — a marginal dip from 14.20 lakh ML recorded during the same period last year, but still an improvement over 2023, when the stock was notably lower at 14 lakh ML. The BMC currently supplies 3,950 ML of water daily to the city. “The current water stock is sufficient to meet Mumbai’s needs for the next 358 days,” said a senior civic official.

