 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skyline; Light Showers, Cloudy Skies Expected Later Today
Mumbai's weather is expected to remain generally pleasant, with chances of light drizzle in some pockets today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C. This mild trend is likely to persist for the next 48 hours, after which a shift in weather conditions is expected.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai | Pinterest

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear skies and breezy weather on Thursday morning. The weather is expected to remain generally pleasant, with chances of light drizzle in some pockets today. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may remain close to 25°C. This mild trend is likely to persist for the next 48 hours, after which a shift in weather conditions is expected.

In Navi Mumbai and Thane, similar weather conditions will prevail. While certain areas could see brief spells of light rain, the overall impact is expected to be minimal. Temperatures are predicted to range between 29°C and 31°C, offering some respite from humidity. Cloudy skies will dominate through the day, ensuring that the sun remains subdued.

Palghar district is also likely to see light showers with overcast conditions. Here, the maximum temperature could touch 31°C. Some coastal belts may receive mild rain, but heavy rainfall has been ruled out.

No Rain Alerts, But Weather To Remain Cloudy

Mumbai and the Konkan coast are likely to continue experiencing subdued rainfall today, as the monsoon has taken a backseat in recent days. Instead of heavy downpours, residents are witnessing occasional drizzles and mild showers, painting a relatively calm weather picture across the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rain-related alerts have been issued for Mumbai or major districts along the Konkan coast for the day. The overall trend suggests that the Konkan region, including Mumbai, will remain under the influence of cloudy but manageable weather for the next couple of days.

