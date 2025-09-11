Mumbai News: RBI Acquires 4.6 Acres Plot For Over ₹3,000 Crore In Nariman Point For Headquarters Expansion Plans | File Pic

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a significant acquisition, purchasing a 4.61-acre land parcel in Nariman Point, South Mumbai, from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) for ₹3,472 crore. This transaction is one of the largest land deals in India in 2023, and the prime location near key government and corporate institutions enhances its long-term value.

MMRCL initially intended to auction the property through a global tender, marking the first auction in Nariman Point since its establishment as a commercial district in the 1970s. However, the tender was halted after RBI expressed interest in expanding its headquarters in January.

Also Watch

The deal, registered on September 5, included a stamp duty of over ₹208 crore. For RBI, this acquisition expands its real estate holdings in Mumbai, where it already has properties, including its Mint Road headquarters. The new site is planned for institutional use, which will bolster the central bank’s presence in India’s financial hub.

MMRCL, responsible for developing metro projects in Mumbai, has been monetizing land in the area to support metro expansion efforts. Despite the development of new business hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex and Lower Parel, experts emphasize that the RBI deal underscores Nariman Point's enduring stature in the commercial real estate sector.

The concluded sale, which came after a failed auction attempt, also included a 90-year lease on the land at the significantly lower price of ₹3,471.82 crore compared to the reserve price of ₹5,173 crore set for the global bid. The acquisition aligns with RBI's long-term strategy, as the organization has been looking for office spaces of at least 30,000 sq ft in South Mumbai for four years. The land has a buildable area of 1.6 million sq ft, with 113,500 sq ft designated for the relocation of previous occupants.

Part of the proceeds from the sale will assist MMRCL in repaying a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for constructing the underground metro line, which has a revised cost of ₹37,276 crore, with a substantial portion financed by JICA. This acquisition reinforces Nariman Point's significance in India’s real estate landscape, reflecting institutional confidence in Mumbai's ongoing value as a financial center.