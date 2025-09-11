Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe | X

Thane: The Kopri waterfront development, part of the Smart City Mission, has deteriorated significantly within two and a half years, prompting Thane Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle to demand an investigation into poor workmanship and corruption, which he claims wasted taxpayer funds. Amenities like toilets, an amphitheatre, a garden, and a ghat are in disrepair, with visible damage and neglect.

The waterfront development initiative constructed in the Kopri region, costing crores of rupees, has deteriorated within merely two and a half years. Claiming poor quality work and corruption in this project, Thane Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle has called for an investigation.

The “Kopri Water Front Development” initiative by the Kopri creek, constructed as part of the Smart City Mission, has deteriorated. In merely two and a half years, the crore-valued project has deteriorated, with evident issues of poor workmanship and corruption, according to Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle. In this context, he has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking for and requesting stringent measures, according to report by Loksatta.

This project included amenities such as toilets, an amphitheatre, a garden, a parking area, renovations of the jetty road, a designated space for historical cannons, and a ghat for Dashakriya.

The amenities are in disrepair, wasting taxpayer funds. The amphitheatre has fractures, damaged seating, and misplaced cannons, indicating public discontent, according to Pingle. The project faces issues of poor quality work, corruption, and negligence. Pingle is advocating for the blacklisting of contractors and accountability for officials. Previously, allegations were made against Smart City operations, prompting Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to initiate an inquiry due to rising corruption.

What Is Kopri Water Front Project?

The Kopri Waterfront is an ongoing development by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along the creek line in Kopri, Thane East, as part of a smart city initiative. This project aims to create a 10.58 km long recreational space featuring jogging tracks, cycling paths, seating arrangements, and promenades to improve public access.

The High Court approved plans for Kopri and other Thane waterfronts in 2019, and the development's goal is to provide vibrant public spaces for community recreation and engagement. The project is progressing in phases, with efforts directed towards completing the first phase of the Kopri waterfront to enhance the city's recreational infrastructure.