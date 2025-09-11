 Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe

Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe

The Kopri waterfront development has significantly deteriorated in two and a half years. Thane Congress chief Rahul Pingle demands an investigation into poor workmanship and alleged corruption, wasting taxpayer money.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe | X

Thane: The Kopri waterfront development, part of the Smart City Mission, has deteriorated significantly within two and a half years, prompting Thane Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle to demand an investigation into poor workmanship and corruption, which he claims wasted taxpayer funds. Amenities like toilets, an amphitheatre, a garden, and a ghat are in disrepair, with visible damage and neglect.

The waterfront development initiative constructed in the Kopri region, costing crores of rupees, has deteriorated within merely two and a half years. Claiming poor quality work and corruption in this project, Thane Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle has called for an investigation.

Also Watch

The “Kopri Water Front Development” initiative by the Kopri creek, constructed as part of the Smart City Mission, has deteriorated. In merely two and a half years, the crore-valued project has deteriorated, with evident issues of poor workmanship and corruption, according to Congress chief spokesperson Rahul Pingle. In this context, he has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking for and requesting stringent measures, according to report by Loksatta.

FPJ Shorts
Death Toll Rises To 31 In Nepal’s Gen Z Protests As Over 1,000 Injured Across Kathmandu Valley
Death Toll Rises To 31 In Nepal’s Gen Z Protests As Over 1,000 Injured Across Kathmandu Valley
Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?
Car Accident During Delivery: Who’s Liable, Will Insurance Cover The Damage?
Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For Assessment Year 25-26
Chartered Accountant Associations & Tax Lawyers Urge Government To Extend ITR & Audit Deadlines For Assessment Year 25-26
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Tomorrow; Counselling Dates To Be Announced Soon
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Tomorrow; Counselling Dates To Be Announced Soon

This project included amenities such as toilets, an amphitheatre, a garden, a parking area, renovations of the jetty road, a designated space for historical cannons, and a ghat for Dashakriya.

Read Also
112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests, Seek Urgent Rescue
article-image

The amenities are in disrepair, wasting taxpayer funds. The amphitheatre has fractures, damaged seating, and misplaced cannons, indicating public discontent, according to Pingle. The project faces issues of poor quality work, corruption, and negligence. Pingle is advocating for the blacklisting of contractors and accountability for officials. Previously, allegations were made against Smart City operations, prompting Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to initiate an inquiry due to rising corruption.

What Is Kopri Water Front Project?

The Kopri Waterfront is an ongoing development by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along the creek line in Kopri, Thane East, as part of a smart city initiative. This project aims to create a 10.58 km long recreational space featuring jogging tracks, cycling paths, seating arrangements, and promenades to improve public access.

The High Court approved plans for Kopri and other Thane waterfronts in 2019, and the development's goal is to provide vibrant public spaces for community recreation and engagement. The project is progressing in phases, with efforts directed towards completing the first phase of the Kopri waterfront to enhance the city's recreational infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Fire In Thane Building Damages 29 Electrical Meters; No Injuries Reported

Maharashtra: Fire In Thane Building Damages 29 Electrical Meters; No Injuries Reported

Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe

Thane: Congress Leader Rahul Pingle Alleges Corruption In Kopri Waterfront Project, Demands Probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) Women’s Wing To Launch ‘Sindoor Raksha’ Movement In Maharashtra Over Pahalgam...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Women’s Wing To Launch ‘Sindoor Raksha’ Movement In Maharashtra Over Pahalgam...

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires 4.16 Acres Plot For Over ₹34,000 Crore In Nariman Point For Headquarters...

Mumbai News: RBI Acquires 4.16 Acres Plot For Over ₹34,000 Crore In Nariman Point For Headquarters...

Bombay High Court Orders Compensation Of ₹50,000 For Each Sanitation Worker As BMC Fails To Give...

Bombay High Court Orders Compensation Of ₹50,000 For Each Sanitation Worker As BMC Fails To Give...