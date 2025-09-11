112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests, Seek Urgent Rescue |

At least 112 tourists, including women and children from Murbad in Thane district, Maharashtra, have been stranded in Nepal amid widespread protests triggered by a social media ban that forced the Prime Minister’s resignation. The unrest, led by Gen-Z demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms, has turned violent.

Groups Stuck in Kathmandu and Pokhara

Of the 112 tourists, 47 are staying in a hotel in Kathmandu—where riots have broken out—while the remaining 65 are stranded in a hotel in Pokhara.

Video Appeals for Help

A group of 47 tourists stranded in Kathmandu recorded a video expressing their fears amidst the violence. All of them have sought urgent assistance from the Indian Embassy after the protests turned deadly.

One tourist, Digambar Chaudhary, shared a video recounting their harrowing experience. Another woman tourist said: “We contacted the Indian Embassy, and they advised us not to step out of the hotel. We have been confined to our rooms for the last two days.”

They urged both the Maharashtra and Indian governments to arrange their rescue.

MLA Kisan Kathore Intervenes

MLA Kisan Kathore confirmed to FPJ that 112 tourists, split into groups of 47 in Kathmandu and 65 in Pokhara, were stranded. He said he has spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane District Collector Panchal about ensuring their safe return to India. Kathore added that he has been in continuous touch with the stranded tourists through video conferencing.

Timeline of the Trip

Chaudhary, a resident of Murbad Taluka, said their group left Murbad on September 5 and reached Nepal on September 7. After touring Pokhara and visiting several temples, they arrived in Kathmandu on September 8.

“We visited Pashupati Temple for morning prayers, but a few hours after we returned to the hotel, rioting and arson broke out. We rushed back to the hotel to avoid any tragedy,” he recalled.

Appeal for Swift Rescue

The group informed MLA Kathore about their plight, and he assured them that he would escalate the matter to the Chief Minister and coordinate efforts for their rescue.