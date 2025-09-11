Maharashtra: 2 New Govt Hostels To Boost Education For Underprivileged Students In Latur | File Pic

Latur: Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil has said the construction of two government hostels, with a capacity of 100 students each, in Latur district will boost education for those belonging to the underprivileged sections.

Patil laid the foundation stone of the hostel buildings, to come up in Chakur taluka, on Wednesday.

About The Initiative

The initiative aims to provide quality educational facilities to the economically weaker and marginalised students, helping them achieve academic excellence, he said.

Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice and equal opportunities for all sections of the society.

The two-storey buildings will have residential rooms, dining hall, modern library and study areas, and Rs 15 crore have been sanctioned for each of the two facilities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)