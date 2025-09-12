 BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

Over 4.5 lakh candidates will appear for the BPSC 71st Prelims on September 13 across 912 centres in Bihar. The exam will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM, with entry closing at 11 AM sharp. Candidates must carry admit card copies, valid photo ID, and follow strict exam rules.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
BPSC 71st Prelims Exam | Image: Canva

BPSC 71st Prelims Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary exam tomorrow, September 13, 2025, with more than 4.5 lakh candidates likely to appear. The test will be conducted between 12 noon and 2 PM in 912 centres located in 37 districts of the state.

Exam Day Schedule

Aspirants will be admitted to centres from 9:30 AM, with the gates closing strictly at 11 AM. Late entry will not be accepted. Aspirants have been urged to report to their assigned centres at least two-and-a-half hours earlier. Candidates may leave only after the examination is over, once inside.

Required Documents

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

Candidates should have with them their e-admit card, photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving Licence), and passport-size photographs. A duplicate copy of the admit card with visible roll number and barcode is also required. Printing mistakes can cause disqualification.

For candidates whose photograph or signature on the admit card is absent or not clear, BPSC has provided further instructions:

-A gazetted officer's attested photograph and signatures in Hindi and English in a declaration form.

-Two colour attested photographs, to be one pasted on the admit card and the other on the office copy.

-ID verification by a valid ID issued by the centre superintendent.

Read Also
BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Dates
article-image

Strict Prohibitions

The Commission has prohibited mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, electronic pens, and other devices within exam centers. Any kind of default or misconduct will attract strict action, including cancellation of candidature and a five-year debarment from BPSC exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...

SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List...

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule...

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Transparency Plea By Two Weeks; Counselling Schedule...

BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For ATO & TO Vacancies Today; Check Eligibility Criteria...

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 27 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees &...

HCL GET Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 27 Posts Closes Today; Check Application Fees &...