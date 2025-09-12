BPSC 71st Prelims Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Rules Every Candidate Must Know

BPSC 71st Prelims Exam | Image: Canva

BPSC 71st Prelims Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary exam tomorrow, September 13, 2025, with more than 4.5 lakh candidates likely to appear. The test will be conducted between 12 noon and 2 PM in 912 centres located in 37 districts of the state.

Exam Day Schedule

Aspirants will be admitted to centres from 9:30 AM, with the gates closing strictly at 11 AM. Late entry will not be accepted. Aspirants have been urged to report to their assigned centres at least two-and-a-half hours earlier. Candidates may leave only after the examination is over, once inside.

Required Documents

Candidates should have with them their e-admit card, photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving Licence), and passport-size photographs. A duplicate copy of the admit card with visible roll number and barcode is also required. Printing mistakes can cause disqualification.

For candidates whose photograph or signature on the admit card is absent or not clear, BPSC has provided further instructions:

-A gazetted officer's attested photograph and signatures in Hindi and English in a declaration form.

-Two colour attested photographs, to be one pasted on the admit card and the other on the office copy.

-ID verification by a valid ID issued by the centre superintendent.

एकीकृत 71 वीं संयुक्त (प्रारम्भिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा दिनांक 13.09.2025 (शनिवार) को राज्य के 37 जिलों में अवस्थित 912 परीक्षा केन्द्रों में आयोजित की जायेगी।



परीक्षा केन्द्र कोड/परीक्षा केन्द्र का नाम के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी Dashboard पर दिनांक 11-09-2025 से उपलब्ध करायी… pic.twitter.com/Y8acPm7Xfz — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) September 10, 2025

Strict Prohibitions

The Commission has prohibited mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, electronic pens, and other devices within exam centers. Any kind of default or misconduct will attract strict action, including cancellation of candidature and a five-year debarment from BPSC exams.