BSEB Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Check Eligibility, Exam Dates

Bihar STET 2025 Registration | Official Website

Bihar STET 2025 Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the application process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 from today, September 11, 2025. The notification, issued on September 10, details eligibility, fee structure, and important dates for candidates who want to apply for teaching jobs in Bihar's senior secondary and secondary schools.

Application Process

The application window will close on September 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted between October 4 and October 25, with the detailed schedule and centres to be notified later.

Exam Pattern

There will be two papers, Paper I for secondary level and Paper II for senior secondary level, in STET 2025. The test is compulsory for students who aim to get government teaching posts in Bihar.

Eligibility Criteria

Secondary Teachers (Classes 9–10): Graduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

Senior Secondary Teachers (Classes 11–12): Postgraduation with B.Ed. or B.El.Ed.

Age Limit: 21–37 years as on August 1, 2025 (relaxation according to rules).

Application Fees

General/OBC/EWS: ₹960 (single paper), ₹1140 (two papers)

SC/ST/PwD: ₹760 (single paper), ₹1140 (two papers)

Bihar STET 2025: Important Dates

-Notification Release: September 10, 2025

-Application Window: September 11 to September 19, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM)

-Examination Dates: October 4 to October 25, 2025

-Declaration of Results: November 1, 2025

Bihar STET 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025”

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the Bihar STET 2025 confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.