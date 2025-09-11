 SSC Introduces New Normalisation Method For Multi-Shift Exams; Adopts Equipercentile System
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised its normalisation process for multi-shift exams, replacing the 2019 method with the equipercentile system. Under the new approach, candidates are compared based on their percentile rank within their own shift rather than average or top scores. This ensures fair evaluation across shifts, removing disparities caused by varying difficulty levels.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
SSC New Normalisation Method For Multi-Shift Exams | Image: Official Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a new procedure for the normalisation of marks in examinations held in multiple shifts. The step to provide "fair evaluation for all candidates irrespective of the difficulty level of their respective shifts" marks a significant change from the earlier method introduced in 2019.

When there are exams in multiple shifts, the level of difficulty can be different. SSC normalises the marks so that the performance of candidates can be measured on the same basis.

Earlier Method (2019)

The earlier system, notified on February 7, 2019, had used top scores, average scores, and score variation within a shift. Based on these, the Commission normalised raw marks to create a new, equivalent score for all candidates. This helped ensure that candidates from more difficult shifts were not disadvantaged.

New Equipercentile Method (2025)

Upon considering the effect of the previous system, SSC has now adopted the equipercentile method of normalisation.

Unlike the previous approach that depended on averages and score distribution, the equipercentile method compares candidates based on their percentile rank within their own shift. For instance, a candidate who outperformed 80% of peers in one shift will be treated at par with a candidate who outperformed 80% of peers in another shift, regardless of the absolute marks.

By aligning candidates based on their relative performance, the new system aims to remove inconsistencies arising from differences in the difficulty of questions from shift to shift.

The Commission has assured candidates that it will continue to update its evaluation systems in order to maintain the integrity and impartiality of its exams.

SSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines
article-image

SSC Warns Against Sharing Exam Papers Online

On the other hand, SSC has published a stern advisory warning candidates and content providers against sharing, analysing, or spreading its examination question papers. Referencing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Commission averred that the acts constitute "unfair means."

As per SSC, it has seen a number of people and online content createros posting or analysing question papers on social media websites. The Commission made it clear that such acts are prohibited under the new law and warned of strict action against offenders.

