 UGC Announces Provisional Merit List For NSP PG Scholarship 2025; 10,000 Students Shortlisted For Monthly Grants
UGC has released the provisional merit list for the NSP PG Scholarship 2025, shortlisting 10,000 postgraduate students from Science, Humanities, and Social Sciences for monthly financial grants. The scheme aims to support economically weaker students and ensure transparent, digital scholarship disbursement.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
NSP Scholarship 2025 | Official Notification

NSP Scholarship 2025: The University Grants Commission has issued a provisional merit list on the National Scholarship Portal for the NSP Postgraduate Scholarship 2025 to financially support 10,000 students in pursuing postgraduate programs in the streams of Basic Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences. Merit lists in PDF format, comprising application numbers, names, and category-wise details of selection, are directly downloadable from the portal at ugc.gov.in.

The merit list, according to the official notification, includes 5,000 candidates each from Science and Humanities & Social Sciences streams. This scholarship is part of the UGC's flagship initiative to promote higher education among students belonging to economically weaker sections, and it aims at providing financial assistance so that economic constraints do not become a hurdle in the way of pursuing higher studies.

The UGC PG Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2024–25 provides a monthly grant to selected students for pursuing postgraduate courses in recognised universities and colleges. Students whose names appear in the provisional list can now verify their details, prepare supporting documents, and await the release of the final merit list.

The Scheme not only lessens the financial burden of higher education but also encourages meritorious students for advanced learning and research. Financial assistance to students belonging to economically weaker sections pursuing PG studies.

Students have been directed to download the provisional merit list from the official website of NSP regarding their selection status as the final merit list is about to be issued by UGC in the next few weeks.

