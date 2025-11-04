 Tamil Nadu To Announce Detailed Exam Schedule For Class 10 & 12 Today
Tamil Nadu To Announce Detailed Exam Schedule For Class 10 & 12 Today

Tamil Nadu To Announce Detailed Exam Schedule For Class 10 & 12 Today

The Tamil Nadu government will release the detailed schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams on Tuesday. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce it at the Anna Centenary Library, Chennai. The 2026 timetable includes Class 11 ‘Arya exams’. This follows exam reforms, NEP-aligned question patterns, and discontinuation of Class 11 public exams.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu To Announce Detailed Exam Schedule For Class 10 & 12 Today | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will release the schedule for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the detailed exam schedule at an event to be held at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

The official timetable will outline the dates for the SSLC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board examinations, scheduled in April 2026.

Alongside, the schedule for the Class 11 'Arya examinations' - a new format introduced by the Directorate of School Education - is also expected to be released.

The announcement comes at a significant juncture for Tamil Nadu's education system.

Earlier this academic year, the State government decided to discontinue the public examination for Class 11 students - a major policy change intended to ease academic pressure and streamline the transition between secondary and higher secondary schooling.

Instead, schools will now conduct internal assessments and periodic evaluations to measure student performance at the Class 11 level.

The School Education Department has reportedly completed consultations with the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), ensuring that the new timetable provides adequate preparation time for students and teachers alike.

Education officials have also emphasised that question papers this year will follow the updated competency-based pattern, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines to encourage analytical and application-oriented learning.

Sources in the department said that practical examinations for Class 12 students are likely to be conducted in March, followed by theory exams in April.

For Class 10 students, internal assessments will conclude by February to ensure seamless readiness for the board examinations.

At Anna Centenary Library, discussions on examination reforms and digital evaluation methods will also be held.

Senior officials from the School Education Department and representatives from various school boards are expected to attend the function. The official exam schedule will be made available on the Directorate of Government Examinations' website immediately after the minister's announcement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

