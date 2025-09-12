 Students In Fear? Viral Post On Stray Dogs Sleeping In Classroom Of Gurugram College Sparks Debate, Netizens Slam
A viral post showing a stray dog inside a classroom at Gurugram’s Government College for Women sparked an online debate. While the user raised safety concerns, many netizens slammed the post as exaggerated, noting students appeared calm. The incident has opened discussions on campus safety and coexistence with stray animals.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Stray dog rests inside a Gurugram women’s college classroom as students continue studies, sparking social media debate. | Image: X/@leenadhankhar

A viral image from Government College for Women, Sector 14, Gurugram, has stirred an online debate after showing a stray dog sleeping peacefully inside a classroom while students continued with their studies. The incident, which was first highlighted by a social media user, raised questions about campus safety for young women.

In her post, the user claimed that students were “sitting in fear” while stray dogs roamed and rested in classrooms, turning them into shelters. The post criticised the authorities, asking, “Who ensures safety of young women here? Is this Millennium City college?”

However, the narrative did not sit well with many netizens, who slammed the post as exaggerated. Responding to the viral photo, one user commented, “You seem to be typing in fear. The students seem fine.” Another pointed out, “All students are at peace. Only you are spreading hate. Even in DU, dogs used to sleep in classes, and the management took care of them. No bites, no issues.”

Several users stressed that the students in the image appeared calm and unaffected. “None of them appears to be scared. Don’t dump your phobia on other people,” wrote another. Some also urged a balanced approach, suggesting that while authorities should act to ensure safety, students should also be proactive and raise the matter with the principal if they feel uncomfortable.

The incident has now sparked a wider conversation about the coexistence of stray animals on campuses and the need for both safety measures and compassion.

