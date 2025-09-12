Autopsy Reveals Traces Of Drugs In BITS Pilani South Goa Student’s Death, Fifth Such Case Since Dec 2024

Traces of drugs were found in the system of the 20-year-old student who died in his hostel room on the campus of BITS Pilani in South Goa last week | X

Panaji: Traces of drugs were found in the system of the 20-year-old student who died in his hostel room on the campus of BITS Pilani in South Goa last week, police said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that senior police officers have confirmed that the autopsy report has found traces of drugs in the system of Rishi Nair, who was found dead in his room on September 4.

Nair's death was the fifth such incident reported at BITS Pilani's campus near Vasco town since December 2024. Earlier, students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.

Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma said that the preliminary report has suggested the presence of drugs in Nair's system, and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Strict vigilance is being maintained around the educational institutions, including BITS Pilani, about possible use of drugs, alcohol or any banned substance on the campus, he told reporters at Margao.

Of the last five deaths reported on the campus, this is the first instance where traces of drugs were found, he said.

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders, led by MLA Cruz Silva, on Friday met SP Verma, raising concerns about the sale of drugs at educational institutions.

"Students know where drugs can be found. They are easily available. Why are the police not acting against peddlers?" Silva questioned.

In Panaji, AAP Goa President Amit Palekar said that the crucial question is how drugs reach the campuses of educational institutions.

"This is the failure of the Goa police, law and order and the chief minister himself. He (CM) should start taking the matter seriously," Palekar claimed.

