 Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Brother Injured Near Lalbaugcha Raja; Driver Arrested And Granted Bail
In a tragic development in the Lalbaug hit-and-run case, Kalachowki police on Wednesday (September 10) arrested Santosh Nanu Gupta (37) from Ghatkopar in connection with the death of a two-year-old girl and the injury of her 11-year-old brother. He was produced before the court the same day and later released on a PR bond after being granted bail.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:14 AM IST
article-image
Two-year-old girl killed, brother injured in Lalbaug hit-and-run; accused driver arrested and granted bail | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a tragic development in the Lalbaug hit-and-run case, Kalachowki police on Wednesday (September 10) arrested Santosh Nanu Gupta (37) from Ghatkopar in connection with the death of a two-year-old girl and the injury of her 11-year-old brother. He was produced before the court the same day and later released on a PR bond after being granted bail.

Accident Near Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal

According to police, Gupta was driving a Maruti XL6 car belonging to a friend when the accident took place near the entrance gate of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal in the early hours of September 6.

Children Sleeping on Pavement Run Over

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. of September 6 when complainant Suman Vajandar, a rag picker, had left her two children sleeping on the roadside pavement while she went to collect rags.

A speeding vehicle ran over the children, killing two-year-old Chanda Vajandar on the spot and critically injuring her 11-year-old brother Shailu Vajandar.

Victims Rushed to KEM Hospital

Locals rushed both children to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared Chanda dead. Shailu, who sustained serious injuries, remains admitted to the ICU and is said to be stable.

article-image

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

Kalachowki police, aided by CCTV footage, had traced the vehicle to Gupta, leading to his arrest. While granting bail, the court directed that investigations continue into the case.

